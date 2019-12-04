Electric Police Car Runs Out Of Power During Pursuit

A police officer on patrol in Fremont, California, spotted a vehicle that had been involved in a felony. So he turned on the lights and sirens on his Tesla Model S electric police car and sped off in hot pursuit. As the chase reached speeds over 100 m.p.h. on Interstate 680, the officer noticed his battery power only had 6 miles remaining. So, the chase was "called off for safety." As the officer returned to police headquarters for a charge, California Highway Patrol officers were able to locate the suspect, and to apprehend him.

Fremont, which is home to a Tesla factory, has been using the cars as part of a pilot program designed to study if the vehicles are suitable patrol cars. A spokesperson for the police department indicated that officers generally travel 70-90 miles during an 11-hour shift, and one battery charge is good for 200 miles. The car had been getting a flat tire repaired, and therefore wasn't fully charged when the officer took it out for patrol. The department policy is the cars should have at least 50% power when they begin a shift. It's a similar policy to the gasoline powered patrol cars which are required to have at least a half tank of fuel before an officer begins a shift.