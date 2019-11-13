Ellie Goulding Threatens To Cancel Thanksgiving Day Halftime

Earlier this week Ellie Goulding announced she would be kicking off the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign with a performance at halftime of the Thanksgiving Day NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. However, she may be having second thoughts. After fans advised her the organization was not LGBTQ friendly, Goulding tweeted, "I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community."

The Salvation Army issued a statement to a local Dallas television station that read in part, "People who come to The Salvation Army for assistance are served according to their need. The Salvation Army's capacity to help, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. An individual's religion, lifestyle or sexual identity has no bearing on our willingness to provide service."

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. And their Red Kettle Campaign, now in its 129th year, is geared toward providing shelter and meals for people dealing with homelessness and hunger. It also supports Christmas toys for children, as well as other social service programs. Last year alone, the campaign raised over $140-million.