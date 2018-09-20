Elton John Was Everything I Expected

Elton John brought his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to Hartford Wednesday night, and it was no surprise that it was spectacular. Taking the stage right at 8:00 and beginning with the classic Bennie and the Jets was the perfect way to kick off nearly three hours of hit after hit. Elton may not move as briskly as he once did, but who does? His voice, however, is as solid as ever.

From All The Girls Love Alice and Take Me To The Pilot, two of my personal favorites, to the crowd pleasing Crocodile Rock, in which the audience provided the chorus of "La Di Da's," and the deeply personal Someone Saved My Life Tonight, Elton shows that he still knows how to please his fans.

Of course there were the gold shoes, and a number of spectacle swaps, with the accompanying wardrobe changes.

Elton's final tour just got underway earlier this month, and while every show where tickets have gone on sale has already sold out (including at the XL Center), there are still a few opportunities to see him next year if you're willing to travel. If you weren't lucky enough to see him in Hartford, here's his set list:

Set I

1. Bennie and the Jets

2. All the Girls Love Alice

3. I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

4. Border Song

5. Tiny Dancer

6. Philadelphia Freedom

7. Indian Sunset

8. Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

9. Take Me to the Pilot

10. Someone Saved My Life Tonight

11. Levon

12. Candle in the Wind

Set II

13. Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

14. Burn Down the Mission

15. Believe

16. Daniel

17. Sad Songs (Say So Much)

18. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

19. The Bitch is Back

20. I’m Still Standing

21. Crocodile Rock

22. Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Encore

23. Your Song

24. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road