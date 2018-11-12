Elvis Presley Will Receive The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

The Presidential Medal of Freedom recognizes people who have made "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors".

As only the third musician chosen posthumously. A statement from the White House said, "Elvis Presley defined American culture to billions of adoring fans around the world. Elvis fused gospel, country, and rhythm and blues to create a sound all his own, selling more than a billion records.” Adding, "He remains an enduring American icon four decades after his death."

The award will be bestowed to 7 "distinguished individuals" on Friday, November 16th. In addition to The King of Rock n' Roll, the other recipients will be: