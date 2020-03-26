Empty Restaurants Getting Help From Patrons

No matter how tough times are or how bad things seem to be going, if you look hard enough you can always find the good ones. The people going out of their way to help those having difficulties. Many restaurants are having trouble with all this isolation and social distancing that, while necessary, is keeping those who would be eating out away from otherwise bustling establishments, while we fight the latest threat to our economy.

However, some people are stepping up. A regular at Skillets diner in North Naples, Florida left behind a $10,000 tip in a bid to help restaurant staff get through the current coronavirus outbreak, which has forced eateries to close dining room service and lose out on wages.

And at Rosa's Pizzeria in Prescott, Arizona, an unknown woman handed the owner a blank white envelope before she quickly hustled out the door. Inside was $2,000 and a note that read, "Hi there, As a neighbor and lover of Rosa's, please accept the enclosed and use it as you see fit for your staff."

So next time you may be feeling a little down, look around, there's good being done.