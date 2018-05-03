Europe Bans Bee Killing Pesticides

In a move touted by environmentalists as a "major victory," the European Union has agreed to prohibit the outdoor use of three chemicals that have been shown to have an effect on bees abilities to forage and form colonies.

As honey bees gather pollen and nectar for their survival, they pollinate crops such as apples, cranberries, melons, and broccoli. Some crops, including blueberries and cherries, are 90-percent dependent on honey bee pollination, while almonds depend entirely on the honey bee for pollination.

While this is a step in the right direction, Dave Goulson of the University of Sussex says it's important that farmers don't simply replace the banned substances with other ones that may be just as harmful, “What is needed is a move towards truly sustainable farming methods that minimize pesticide use, encourage natural enemies of crop pests, and support biodiversity and healthy soils.”

The banned neonicotinoids may still be allowed for use in greenhouses.