Eversource To Spend Millions On Tree Trimming In Connecticut

As part of its comprehensive vegetation management plan for 2020, Eversource will be trimming trees along more than 4,200 miles of roadside power lines around the state. At a cost of $83-million in tree trimming and removal this year; it's part of the company's comprehensive tree management program.

Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Alan Carey says, “With the weakened state of impacted trees throughout Connecticut due to ongoing infestations by the gypsy moth and emerald ash borer, trimming and removing hazardous trees is vital.” The company employs a team of licensed arborists to identify compromised trees around the state that threaten the electric system. They also work closely with community leaders as to carefully balance the appearance of neighborhoods combined with the need for reliable power for their customers.

131 communities will be impacted this year; with some of the most extensive work scheduled to be done in Waterbury. Eversource will notify customers in advance if work is necessary on their property.