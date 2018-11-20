Expect The Most Thanksgiving Travelers Since 2005

Triple A is predicting that 54-million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving. That's the highest number in 13 years, and a nearly 5% increase over 2017.

While air travel this holiday weekend is seeing the largest increase, the highways will be packed, too. INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predicts travel times in the most congested cities in the U.S. could be as much as four times longer than a normal trip.The busiest times on the road for cities along the east coast will be Tuesday afternoon between 4-8 p.m. This is in spite of the fact that gas prices are the highest they've been for Thanksgiving in 4 years, and a full 31-cents per gallon more than one year ago.

The best days to travel are on Thanksgiving Day, Friday or Saturday. Drivers should expect increased travel times on Sunday as most holiday travelers will be making their way home after the long weekend.