The Fanny Pack Has Gone Upscale

Perhaps the most unlikely fashion statement to make a comeback, is the fanny pack! Sure it's convenient to have your phone, wallet, lipstick, smokes, or whatever else you need to carry with you strapped to your waist, but did we really need the return of this fashion faux pas? Apparently.

Not only is it back, it's now gone uptown. Companies like Gucci and Louis Vuitton are selling them for over $1,000. And most people that are sporting them aren't wearing them around their waists. The slung over the shoulder look seems to be more stylish these days.

Edited, which tracks fashion trends, noted that sellouts of 'waist bags' increased 359% over the same period one year ago. Also pointing out that in mentions of the product in retail publications rose from 2 in 2017, to 46 this year. I can almost hear the velcro.