Farmer's Almanac Prediction For The Upcoming Winter

Most meteorologists will tell you it is difficult, if not impossible, to predict the weather more than several days in advance. Nonetheless, it can be interesting to see what these long term prognosticators come up with. So here's a breakdown of the Farmer's Almanac's forecast for the winter of 2018-19 for us here in Connecticut.

Their prediction is temperatures above normal, with the coldest period in early to mid December, early and late January, and early February.

They forecast slightly above normal precipitation, but below average snowfall. The snowiest time is anticipated to be early December, late January, and mid February.

For a point of reference, here are the average daily high and low temperatures and snowfall totals in Connecticut for the winter months: