Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes By Region

November 21, 2018
We can certainly agree that the turkey is the star of the show on dinner tables all around America this Thursday. However, a recent survey conducted on the website fivethirtyeight found that our preference for Thanksgiving side dishes depends largely on the part of the country you're in.

For example:

  • Here in the northeast, we prefer squash.
  • While mac & cheese reigns supreme in the south.
  • Rolls & biscuits rule the Great Lakes region.
  • Green bean casserole is tops in the midwest.
  • Cornbread is the must have side dish in the southwest.
  • And salad was determined to be number one out west.

Whatever your favorite is, Thanksgiving is the day to enjoy a second helping and to be thankful for what you have. Happy Thanksgiving!

