The F.B.I.'s Most Dangerous City In The Northeast Is...

By combining information from the FBI's lists of most dangerous cities by violent crime, which includes murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. And most dangerous cities in regards to property crime. The lists were then split into regions. And here in the northeast, the city deemed most dangerous is Hartford. To be included, the cities must have a population of at least 100,000. Following Hartford, on the list:

Buffalo, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Rochester, NY

Bridgeport, CT

Springfield, MA

Some cities have not switched their reporting systems to the FBI's newest form of tracking data, such as Jersey City, NJ, and therefore, their information was not included in this survery.

Nationwide, the most dangerous city for violent crimes was Baltimore and the most dangerous city for murder alone was St. Louis.