Feds Warn People Not To Storm Area 51

A facebook event that popped up recently asking people to storm Area 51 in Nevada has gained serious momentum in the days since. Area 51 is the notorious location that has been rumored to be the location where the U.S. Air Force has taken captured UFO's and some have even claimed that actual aliens have been there. Until recently, the government had denied this secret base even existed. But now that we know it is real, people want to know what is actually going on there.

The government, however, is strongly encouraging those who are considering "storming the base" to think again. Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews issued this warning: “(Area 51) is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” telling the Washington Post, “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.” When asked specifically what lengths they would go to if people did show and try to get in, McAndrews would not elaborate.

As of Monday (7/15) afternoon, more than 1-million people on facebook, had indicated they would be going to this event on September 20th. Nearly one million more had indicated they were interested. Although some are now claiming it was all just a big joke that went further than the organizers ever expected.