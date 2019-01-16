Fewer Avocados Available For Big Game Guacamole

The Mexican government has altered the distribution system of its state-run oil company, in an attempt to prevent theft. However, those changes have led to frustrating shortages during the adjustment period. Specifically for workers in Mexico’s top avocado producing state. They may have a hard time harvesting the estimated 120,000 tons of fruit that growers were hoping to ship to the U.S. in time for the big game.

“Our three most important weeks of the year are this one and the next two. This is when we ship for Super Bowl week,” Ramon Paz, spokesman for the avocado trade group APEAM, told Reuters. “We have from now to January 24, 25 to ship all that volume. If we don’t ship it (by then), we can’t do so later.”

This also means that the avocados you are able to find, will likely be priced higher than you might normally expect.