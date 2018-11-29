Fire Safety For Your Christmas Tree

One thing that could really ruin your holiday, would be to have your Christmas tree go up in flames. Since we don't want anyone to experience that horror, here are some tips from the American Christmas Tree Association to prevent such a tragedy.

Fresh trees are less likely to catch fire, so look for a tree with vibrant green needles that are hard to pluck and don’t break easily from its branches. The tree shouldn’t be shedding its needles readily.

Always place your tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights, and keep the tree base filled with water to avoid a dry out.

Make sure all your indoor and outdoor Christmas lights have been tested in a lab by the UL or ETL/ITSNA for safety, and throw out any damaged lights.

Any lights you use outdoors must be labeled suitable for exterior placement, and be sure to plug them into a ground-fault circuit interrupter protected receptacle.

Keep all your holiday candles away from your Christmas tree, surrounding furniture and décor.

Bedtime means lights off! ­ Don’t forget to turn your Christmas tree lights off each night.

Once your tree begins dropping needles, it's time to get rid of it.