First Ever Marsquake Detected By NASA Lander

A seismic signal first detected by NASA's InSight Lander's Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure instrument on April 6 shows that Mars has 'quakes' just like Earth does. Scientists are still examining the data, but they believe the signal originated from within the planet, as opposed to anything that could have come above the surface, like wind.

The seismic event was too small to provide much data on the Martian interior, one of InSight's main missions on the Red Planet. But since the Martian surface doesn't have tectonic plates, like here on Earth, the Martian surface is extremely 'quiet', allowing for InSight's seismometer to pick up even the faintest rumbles from below the surface. A similar event on Earth would likely go unnoticed. That's because dozens of tiny quakes happen here every single day.

"InSight's first readings carry on the science that began with NASA's Apollo missions," said InSight Principal Investigator Bruce Banerdt of NASA's JPL. "We've been collecting background noise up until now, but this first event officially kicks off a new field: Martian seismology!" NASA currently has plans to return astronauts to the moon by 2024, with the hopes of eventually beginning longer manned expeditions to Mars.