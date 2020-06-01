First Koala Born In Australia Since Wildfires (VIDEO)

A wildlife park in Australia welcomed the first koala born since the bushfires ravaged parts of that country. The female, which has been named Ash, was born at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales; one of the regions that was hit hardest by the wildfires. Another sign of recovery, the park, which had been closed since March due to the COVID-19 coronavirus has reopened as of June 1st. Baby Ash even made an appearance for local camera crews.

Video of FIRST KOALA OF THE SEASON BORN NAMED ASH! | The Australian Reptile Park