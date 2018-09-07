Ford Recalls Millions of Pickup Trucks

About 2-million Ford F150 pickup trucks in North America are being recalled due to concerns over fires igniting in the seatbelts. Specifically the seatbelt tensioner that activates in the event of a crash. Sparks have been found to occur on occasion when the seatbelt tensioner deploys.

While the company says they are not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by this malfunction, there have been 17 reports of smoke or fire in the U.S. and another 6 in Canada. More than 1.6 million vehicles in the U.S., including territories, nearly 340,000 in Canada and close to another 36,800 in Mexico are possibly affected by this issue.

Vehicles impacted by the recall include 2015-2018 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cabs built at its Dearborn Assembly Plant on March 12, 2014 through Aug. 23, 2018, and at its Kansas City Assembly Plant on Aug. 20, 2014 through Aug. 23, 2018. If you have any concerns, you should see your dealer. There will be no charge for any necessary repairs.