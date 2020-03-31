Ford Will Make 50,000 Ventilators In The Next 100 Days

Ford Motor Company, in collaboration with GE Healthcare, announced it will begin producing in Michigan a third-party ventilator with the goal to produce 50,000 of the vitally needed units within 100 days and up to 30,000 a month thereafter as needed.

Ford will provide its manufacturing capabilities to quickly scale production, and GE Healthcare will provide its clinical expertise and will license the current ventilator design from Airon Corp.; a small, privately held company specializing in high-tech pneumatic life support products.

The GE/Airon Model A-E ventilator uses a design that operates on air pressure without the need for electricity, addressing the needs of most COVID-19 patients. Its production can be quickly scaled to help meet thr growing demand here in the U.S.