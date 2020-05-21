Free Concert Coming Up At An Empty Fenway Park

Coming up on Friday, May 29th, 2020, the Dropkick Murphys will perform a full set at Fenway Park in Boston. However, no one will be in the seats due to the coronavirus. Additionally, Bruce Springsteen will join the Irish punk band from a remote location for at least two songs. The Boss has previously recorded with the Murphys.

The Fenway Double Play will be streamed live, starting at 6 P.M. There will be no stage set up. The band will be playing right on the grass and dirt of the infield diamond.

While the concert is free, the group is asking fans to donate to the Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat for Humanity and Feeding America.