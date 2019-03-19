Free Ice Cream For The First Day Of Spring

Spring officially arrives at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20th! And in honor of that, Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream all day!

You can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone at participating, non-mall locations. Only one per person. “We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing. Once Free Cone Day has ended, you'll be able to get a small vanilla cone for just 50-cents through their mobile app for the rest of March.

Dairy Queen will also be collecting donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.