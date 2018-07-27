Free Lipstick For National Lipstick Day On Sunday

Sunday, July 29th is National Lipstick Day! Apparently there is a national day for everything. However, if you like to paint your lips, you can take advantage of this day by picking up a free full-size lipstick at MAC Cosmetics. And you don't have to purchase anything either.

Click here to see the shades you can choose from.

There's a MAC Cosmetics store at Westfarms. There are also MAC locations inside the Macy's stores at Westfarms, Buckland Hills, and Meriden Square.