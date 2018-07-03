Fun Facts For The Fourth

July 3, 2018
Chuck Taylor

Here are some interesting statistics about Independence Day from the Statistic Brain Research Institute. See where you fall into the mix and impress your friends and family with your knowledge at your Fourth of July festivities.

  • 63% will attend a fireworks display
  • 66% display an American flag
  • 76% get together with family
  • 32% will watch a 4th of July parade
  • 26% set off their own fireworks
  • 80% will attend a barbecue, picnic or cookout

Additionally:

  • There are over 14,000 fireworks displays across the country
  • 150,000,000 hot dogs will be consumed
  • 11 places in the U.S. have Independence in their name
