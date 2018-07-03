Fun Facts For The Fourth

Here are some interesting statistics about Independence Day from the Statistic Brain Research Institute. See where you fall into the mix and impress your friends and family with your knowledge at your Fourth of July festivities.

63% will attend a fireworks display

66% display an American flag

76% get together with family

32% will watch a 4th of July parade

26% set off their own fireworks

80% will attend a barbecue, picnic or cookout

Additionally: