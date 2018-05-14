Future NFL Star Excels Off The Field

Three weeks ago, Jaire Alexander was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. This past weekend, he walked across the stage and received his diploma from the University of Louisville; having earned enough credits to obtain his degree in just 3 years!

The 21-year-old, who wore his Packers jersey underneath his commencement gown admitted it wasn't easy. Alexander posted on Instagram, "...with the right mindset anything is ACHIEVABLE! And special thanks to everyone who've helped me along he way."

Alexander wasn't the only future Packer to graduate this weekend. Aaron Jones picked up his degree at the University of Texas-El Paso, and also wore his Packers jersey underneath his gown.

Earlier this month, Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who 4 years ago left college early to play in the NFL, returned to the University of Alabama to pick up his degree.

With so much negativity these days, especially in professional sports, I thought it would be nice to share something heart warming. These guys can all serve as positive role models to the youth of today.