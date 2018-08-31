Gas Prices Expected To Drop In The Weeks Ahead

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is headed downward this fall! AAA says it expects the national average to decrease by about 14 cents per gallon in the months ahead.

Earlier this week, the average price per gallon was $2.84. That means we should see prices drop to around $2.70 per gallon. The highest national average this year was $2.97; and that was in May.

According to a statement by AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano, “Cheaper-to-produce gasoline and relatively stable crude oil prices in August, combined with an anticipated drop in consumer gasoline demand post-Labor Day, means consumers will see savings when they fill-up at the pump this fall.”

The average price the first week of September 2017 was $2.68, so you can still expect to be paying more than you did one year ago.