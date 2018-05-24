Gas Prices Highest In 4 Years

Gas prices are up 15 cents over the past 2 weeks, and 9 cents since last Monday, at $2.96 for a gallon of regular gasoline. That's the highest price going into Memorial Day weekend since 2014, when the national average was $3.65 per gallon.

Meanwhile in 17 states, including here in Connecticut, it has already risen to over $3 per gallon. The average in Connecticut is $3.11, according to AAA, making it the 9th highest in the nation. The highest is California, where the average price is $3.71. Fuel prices were not expected to rise this high this year. But a number of factors, including rising oil prices and the strong economy, have contributed to the increase.

That won't likely result in less traffic this weekend. Travel forecasts predict that 33.6 million drivers will take to the roads this weekend. The highest volume is expected to be Thursday and Friday afternoon.