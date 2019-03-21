Gas Prices On The Rise

You may have noticed you're paying a little more at the pump these days. That's pretty typical this time of year according to Tom Kloza, the chief oil analyst at the Oil Price Information Service. Prices have increased about 25-cents per gallon over the last month. Coincidentally, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is exactly the same as it was one year ago at $2.558.

The recent increase is most likely caused by the fact that crude oil prices are up about $13 per barrel, but there could be a number of other factors affecting rise, according to Kloza. He says the price usually goes up once spring begins. And while he believes the price will continue to rise, Kloza says it shouldn't increase to the level it did last year by Memorial Day, when gas prices are traditionally at their highest level of the year.