Geminid Meteor Shower Expected To Be One Of The Year's Best

Thursday night will feature hundreds of meteors streaking across the night sky as the Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak. Even though Thursday night into Friday morning is expected to be the peak of what is considered the greatest meteor show of the year, you may be able to see some during the nights surrounding it, too.

Although if you do brave the chilly weather late Thursday night to take a peak, you could see as many as 120 multi-colored meteors per hour shoot across the sky. In addition to being the most active meteor shower of the year, it is also one of the few showers where meteors are visible during the evening hours. However, for the best and most exciting viewing, you should plan to head outside after the moon has set around Midnight.