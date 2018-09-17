Get A Free Burger At Wendy's Every Day For The Rest Of The Month

For the rest of September, Wendy's is offering customers a free Dave's Single burger every day. Make any purchase through their app, and you get a free burger! Buy fries one day, get a burger. Purchase a frosty the next, get a burger. The offer can be redeemed once per day for the rest of the month.

The fast food chain tweeted, “We're passionate about serving you fresh, never frozen beef. To prove it, we're giving you a free Dave's Single with purchase every single day for the rest of September on our app.” It doesn't matter if you already have the app on your smartphone, or if you download it now.

