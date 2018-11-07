Get Paid To Pet Puppies

How would you like to make $100 an hour, petting puppies!? If that sounds like a dream job, and you're willing to relocate to Texas, you could be in luck.

Mutts Canine Cantina in Dallas, is a dog friendly restaurant and dog park, and they've posted the job opening on their Instagram. They're looking for a "puptern" to pet the dogs at their new location in Fort Worth. If you think this might be the perfect position you've been waiting for your whole life, they want you to record a video or take a picture showing off your puppy petting skills. They encourage you to be creative, and to include why you think you're the right person for the job. Post the video or photo on Instagram with the hashtags #MUTTSFortWorth and #MUTTSpuptern. The deadline for consideration is November 12th.