Gibson Guitars Files For Bankruptcy Protection

In a move widely anticipated by industry experts, Gibson filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday (5/1) in Delaware. Facing between $100-million and $500-million of debt, the company is expected to emerge from this move in much better shape.

The Nashville-based guitar maker said in a press release, "Gibson will emerge from Chapter 11 with working capital financing, materially less debt, and a leaner and stronger musical instruments-focused platform."

Founded in 1894, the company has fewer than 1,000 employees, and owns other brands such as Baldwin pianos and Wurlitzer. They will no longer be involved in electronics; liquidating their headphones, speakers, and accesories division while concentrating solely on musical instruments moving forward.