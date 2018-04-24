Glen Campbell's Kids Honor Their Late Father On His Birthday

Glen Campbell, who passed away last August after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, would have celebrated his 82nd birthday this past Sunday. So, to honor their father, the youngest of Campbell's 8 kids Ashley Campbell and her brother Shannon Campbell returned to Abe's Garden in Nashville, the Alzheimer's Care facility where Glen spent the final days of his life. It was there, that Ashley on banjo, and Shannon on guitar, performed their father's hit Gentle On My Mind.

