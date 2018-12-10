Go On A Cruise With Bon Jovi In 2019

If you're looking for a gift for the Bon Jovi fan on your list, maybe you want to send them off on a cruise together! Well, not exactly.

Jon has teamed up with Norwegian Cruise Lines to give fans an opportunity to set sail by day, and enjoy him and his music at night. Set sail from Miami to Nassau on Norwegian Jade April 12th–16th or cruise The Mediterranean on Norwegian Pearl August 26th–30th, departing from Barcelona to Palma, Majorca.

2,200 of Jon's most passionate fans will be able to enjoy this vacation of a lifetime in 2019 in either of two incredible settings. The singer will join guests on board the ship at each port and will perform a full rock show on the pool deck with the 11-piece Kings of Suburbia band. Guests will also enjoy a second acoustic, storyteller set where cruisers can ask Jon all their burning questions.

There will be other shows from, as yet unnamed, support artists, and panels with key figures from Bon Jovi’s past. And, of course, Jon and Jesse Bongiovi’s new wine, Hampton Water rosé, will be served while passengers enjoy all the amenities Norwegian Cruise Line’s Jewel class ships have to offer.