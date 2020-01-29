Good Reasons To Let Your Dog Sleep On Your Bed With You

According to research from the Mayo Clinic, allowing your dog to sleep on your bed at night is actually beneficial for you.

Since most people are comforted by their pets, it helps you feel safe and protected. That, in turn, causes our bodies to react positively with less anxiety and tension. When cortisol levels are low, it reduces our chances of stress-related illnesses such as high blood pressure, heart disease, anxiety, depression, and much more.

Having your dog next to you during your sleeping hours can give you a greater sense of protection. Your dog’s great sense of hearing can alert you to immediate danger quicker than if he were on another floor in your house.

It can reduce allergies, too. When a person is exposed to an allergen in large amounts on a regular basis, it can change the bodies’ immune system response. This effect of allergy desensitization can lead to much less of a reaction to the known allergen, in this case, dog dander.

As long as your dog is in good health; no fleas, ticks, or other parasites or illnesses, and they are up-to-date with vaccinations and regular vet checkups; you can sleep safely next to your dog without concern.