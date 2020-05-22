Grilling Safety Tips

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are more than 10,000 house fires caused each year by outdoor grilling. So here are some tips to keep you and your family safe, not just this weekend, but all summer long.

Make sure your grill is stable.

Keep your grill clean.

Check for propane leaks on your gas grill.

If the flame goes out, wait a few seconds before re-lighting it.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Don't let children and pets play near the grill.

Only use charcoal lighter fluid for your charcoal grill.

Wear the proper clothing.

Be prepared to put out a fire.