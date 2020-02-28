Hand Sanitizer May Soon Be In Short Supply

Drug store chains such as CVS and Walgreens are warning of a possible shortage in hand sanitizer due to people worrying about coronavirus. According to a spokesperson for CVS, "This demand may cause temporary shortages at some store locations and we re-supply those stores as quickly as possible."

The makers of Clorox, as well as Lysol, have indicated they are ramping up their inventory, in an attempt to meet demand.

It's not just hand sanitizer that's seen a spike in sales recently. These stores have also seen an increase in sales of face masks and cleaning wipes.