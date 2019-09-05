The Happiest Places To Retire In The U.S.

According to a new ranking, Washington, D.C., based publisher Kiplinger determined the happiest places to retire here in the United States. They factored in the "community" and "physical" components of the Well-Being Index*, as well as living costs, safety, median incomes and poverty rates for retirement-age residents and the availability of recreational and health care facilities. Here are the top 5:

Charlottesville, Virginia Ann Arbor, Michigan Portland, Maine Carlsbad, California Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina

The only other New England city to make the top 10 was Burlington, Vermont which came in at #10. Additionally, they took the time to pick the best city in which to retire for each of the 50 states. The place that came out on top here in Connecticut was Middletown.

*The Well-Being Index is based specifically on residents' feelings about five elements of well-being: "purpose" (liking what you do and being motivated to achieve goals), "social" (having supportive relationships and love), "financial" (managing your budget to feel secure), "community" (liking where you live) and "physical" (being in good health). The higher the score, on a scale of 0 to 100, the happier residents indicate they are about where and how they are living their lives.