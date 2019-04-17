Happy 55th Birthday To The Ford Mustang

It was April 17, 1964 when Lee Iacocca introduced "an affordable 'sporty' coupe" at the New York World's Fair. The suggested list price for this new vehicle was $2,368. That price made it difficult for Ford dealerships to keep up with demand. 22,000 were sold on the first day alone, and since then, over 10-million Mustangs have rolled of assembly lines. If you still had one of the first year models today, it would be worth between $6,000 and $25,000.

To meet the high demand, Mustangs were rushed to market and occasionally components from both the Falcon and the Fairlane were used as makeshift parts. The pressure to have the car ready was so intense, if you removed the "Mustang" insignia off the steering wheels fitted to the first cars off the line, it would reveal a “Falcon” emblem instead.

And while much credit goes to Iacocca for the Mustang, he did not come up with the iconic name. Although there's still some debate about who did. Some say Executive Stylist John Najjar, who admired the style of the P-51 Mustang, the World War II fighter plane, brought that style vocabulary into the new car design. Najjar, along with Philip Clark, helped bring the first production Mustangs to market. Others claim it was Robert Eggert, Manager of Market research for Ford who was a horseman and had become enthralled with the same-named wild horses of North America.