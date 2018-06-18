Happy 70th Birthday To The Record Album

June 18, 1948, Columbia Records introduced the Long Playing microgroove (LP) record, which rotated at 33 1/3 revolutions per minute, and would become the industry standard for years to come.

Columbia's president Edward Wallerstein was instrumental in pursuing this development, since his goal was hearing an entire movement of a symphony on one side of an album.

Wallerstein gave full credit to this technology to musician turned engineer, William Alcott Savory. A master of the art of disc cutting, Savory made the first transfers from disk to tape to LP master, including what's been called "the single most important jazz or popular music concert in history," an on-site recording of the historic January 16, 1938, Benny Goodman concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Savory would marry a singer in Goodman's band, Helen Ward.

So, for all of us who've listened to hours of records over the years, a big "thank you" to Bill Savory.