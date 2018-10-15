Health Benefits Of Dark Chocolate

With Halloween fast approaching, you may be planning to pilfer some of your kids' candy. If you want the best health benefits from the snacks you snag, go for the dark stuff! Here are some potential health benefits of consuming dark chocolate:

Nurtritious - containing many minerals and a reasonable amount of fiber.

Antioxidants - more antioxidant activity than any fruit tested; including blueberries.

Regulates blood pressure - if you're not already suffering from hypertension.

Protects against heart disease - significantly decreases oxidized LDL cholesterol in men as well as increased HDL.

Protects skin from the sun - improves blood flow to the skin to help increase skin density and hydration.

Improves brain function - increasing blood flow to the brain and possibly improves cognitive function.