For A Healthy Heart You May Need To Eat More Cheese

A Dutch study found that men who ate more cheese, had better cardiovascular health.

The team of scientists had a group of men follow three different diets for two weeks at a time. Each diet had the same amount of calories: one was high in 1.5% milk fat, another was high in cheese, and a third allowed butter but no other dairy.

Those on the milk and cheese diets produced higher levels of molecules (short chain fatty acids) which are believed to be anti-inflammatory and lower levels of a molecule (TMAO) made by microbes in the gut that are linked to cardiovascular disease. The authors speculated that the cheese and milk might be altering gut bacteria to somehow make more of the beneficial short chain fatty acids and less of the potentially damaging TMAO.

This study aligns with others that draw correlations between cheese and dairy consumption and protective effects in cardiovascular and metabolic disease.