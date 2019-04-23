Herb Alpert To Pay For Major Renovation At Harlem School Of The Arts

Crediting a music class that introduced him to the trumpet when he was 8-years-old, Herb Alpert knows first-hand the value of children learning about their own creative abilities. That's partly why he established the Herb Alpert Foundation; designed to help give kids the same opportunities he was afforded growing up in Los Angeles. Not necessarily music, but dance, poetry, painting; anything that gives kids the chance to create and to learn about themselves.

So when Alpert saw an article in the New York Times in 2010 that the Harlem School of the Arts was getting ready to close, he immediately knew he wanted to try and prevent that from happening. "Little by little it’s turned into a magnificent place where hundreds of kids are spending quality time learning instruments, dancing, and doing all sorts of things," he said. And now, the foundation is investing $9.5 million to renovate the entire complex.

Since it was built 45 years ago, it will get some much needed updating. "Architecturally it’s going to be cutting edge with an acoustical design that’s worthy of the school’s great history." Alpert added that kids get excitied about the arts when they're in a space that allows them to be creative. And since he didn't have the opportunity of going to a school whose main focus was the arts, he wants to do what he can to help kids get that experience.