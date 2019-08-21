Here's The Guy Who's Going To Play David Bowie

Meet Johnny Flynn. He's the actor who will portray David Bowie in the upcoming biopic Stardust. The film tells the story of Bowie's 1971 U.S. tour that led to the birth of his Ziggy Stardust character. The film, which was announced in February, is currently in production.

You may know Flynn from the Netflix series Lovesick. He's also the frontman for the British folk-rock band Johnny Flynn & the Sussex Wit. But it's not yet known if he'll be providing his own vocals in Stardust. In addition to Flynn, Jena Malone plays Bowie's first wife, Angie, and Marc Maron stars as his publicist.

If you want to take a glimpse of Flynn in costume as Bowie, you can see the producer's first released photo of the star on his Instagram if you click here.

Stardust has not been authorized by Bowie's estate. The late icon's son, Duncan Jones, said in a series of tweets that he's “pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for any biopic. ... I would know."