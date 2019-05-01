Here's Who Will Be Performing On The Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards are tonight (Wednesday, May 1st). They'll be shown live on NBC starting at 8:00pm from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Kelly Clarkson will serve as the host of the show, and she'll be performing as well. Ariana Grande is slated to open the show with a performance of her song 7 Rings. These are the other artists that are scheduled to perform:

Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie

Paula Abdul

Ciara

Halsey

Dan + Shay

Tori Kelly

Madonna & Maluma

Jonas Brothers

BTS & Halsey

Mariah Carey

Panic! At the Disco

Khalid

Lauren Daigle