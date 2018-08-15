'Hey There, Delilah' To Become TV Series

Tom Higgenson, lead singer of the group Plain White T's, is making the most out his band's huge song from 2006, 'Hey There, Delilah'. The song was written by the frontman after het met Delilah DiCrescenzo, a nationally ranked American steeplechase and cross country runner. A year after it was released, the song would go on to #1 and be certified platinum. In July of 2007, it was the most downloaded song on i-tunes.

And now Higgenson is taking the story a step further. He's turning it into a t.v. show! Higgenson came up with the idea with writer Jeremy Desmon, and Michael Barra of Lively McCabe Entertainment. The show’s producers, which also includes the band’s management company Primary Wave, are currently pitching the potential series to networks and studios.

Higgenson said, “A whole lot of people really connected with that song, and I’m very proud of that. I’m so excited to have an opportunity to give a new generation the chance to form their own connection with the song, and fall in love with its story through this new project.”