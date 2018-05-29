High School Graduation Rates Up, Spending On Gifts Down

The trend here in Connecticut for high school students graduating, is similar across the nation. According to the U.S. Department of Education, American high school students are graduating at a rate of more than 84%. That number is a bit higher here in Connecticut, with nearly 89% of students receiving their diploma on time. That's the 7th consecutive year we've seen those rates increase here.

While more kids are reaching their goal of completing high school, they're not being rewarded at the same pace. Spending on graduation gifts is down for the second year in a row. The National Retail Federation says it expects spending on graduation gifts this year to be about $5.2 billion. While it is less than the $5.4 billion spent in 2016, and the record $5.6 billion shelled out last year, it's still the 3rd highest amount in the 12 year history of the survey. Those questioned will spend, on average, $102.51 per grad. And cash is still king! That is the most popular gift to give a graduate.