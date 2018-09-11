Horses More Expressive Than Cats, Dogs & Chimps

A recent study has found that horses are some of the most expressive animals we know! In fact, they have almost as many facial expressions as humans.

Scientists at the University of Sussex in England used the Equine Facial Action Coding System, EquiFACS for short, which measures muscle movement in the horse's face, and found 17 distinct facial movements; that's more than chimps, dogs, and cats. Many of those in the lips and eyes were quite similar to those in humans. So that disapproving look you think you're getting from your horse when you won't give him that extra carrot, may not be your imagination.

This range of possibilities is far more extensive than scientists would have predicted. The thought was that the further away a species is from Homo sapiens on the family tree, the more limited the use of its facial expressions would be.

It wasn’t until lead author Jennifer Watham and her colleagues dissected a horse’s head and photographed all aspects of its muscular design that scientists fully understood the emotional role of the eye in equine communication. “Horses and humans can both raise the skin above their eyes, which seems to happen in negative emotional states,” said Watham. “Another example is the retraction of lip corners, which seems to be part of a submissive gesture in horses."