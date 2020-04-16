How Ed Sheeran Is Spending His Time In Quarantine

Ed Sheeran, like many folks around the world, has been remaining socially distant during the COVID-19 crisis. And while he remains under quarantine in his English estate, he's not letting that time go to waste. According to his friend Niall Horan, Ed tries to write at least one song before lunch each day. Ed told Niall, that if he gets one big song out of this time, "then I've won."

In addition to writing songs, Ed's been writing out checks, too. Since the end of his Divide tour last summer, Ed has donated over a million dollars to various charities, including a children's hospital in Ipswich.