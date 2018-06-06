How To Get Rid Of Clutter

The National Association for Professional Organizers conducted a survey that found 54% of Americans are overwhelmed by their clutter. Of those, 78% claimed it was partly because they didn't know what to do with it. Worry no more! Here's the 4 box method to help you reduce the amount of junk in your home, which, in turn, will increase your feeling of well-being, because you're taking charge of your stuff, not letting it consume you.

They don't have to be boxes. Bags, baskets, totes, whatever, will work just fine. Label each one as follows:

Keep: These are the absolutely must-keep items. Things that are really important (and not just sentimental). You need to be firm with this. Sell/Donate: Some things you can sell; either in a yard sale or online. Get rid of it and put some extra cash in your pocket. If you can’t sell it, then donate it to a good cause. Someone else may be able to use your unwanted stuff. Trash: Be relentless with stuff like old magazines, papers or other things you don’t need and no one else wants or needs either. Store: Sometimes there are a few items that you love, but just don’t use all the time. They need to find a home, but not constantly taking up space in your house. Consider storing these items someplace else. If you can’t find a home for it in your house and you don’t want to pay for storage, put it in the Sell/Donate or Trash box.

Now get cleaning up that mess. Good luck!