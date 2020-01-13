How Long Do New Year's Resolutions Last?

If you're like most people who make New Year's resolutions, they probably don't stick. In fact, one study noted that most people fail to keep up with the "new year, new you" philosophy even for the first month. One researcher says, “A key factor in success is motivation and analyzing millions of activity uploads, we’ve been able to pinpoint the day your motivation is most likely to waver.” That day is January 12th, which was this past Sunday. The fateful day that your good intent falters.

According to another study, done at the University of Scranton, only 8% of people will actually achieve their goals. Unrealistic expectations are a big reason resolutions failed. Registered nutritionist, Dr. Carly Moores says if your goal is to lose weight or improve lifestyle habits, try not to make too many changes at all once. “Start with small changes and continue to build on these or try to tackle one change at a time.” Dr. Marcelo Campos, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School, says writing goals down can help us to achieve them because it feels like more of a commitment.

The majority of New Year’s resolutions are generally health-related; exercising more, eating healthier and getting out of financial debt, according to the science journal The Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. And remember, you can make changes anytime. It doesn't have to be something that's only done on January 1st.